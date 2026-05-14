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Ajay Devgn recalls Amrish Puri getting upset after he ragged him: ‘We were like friends’

Ajay Devgn shares his fond memories of Amrish Puri, whom he considered a father figure.

May 14, 2026 06:07 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Ajay Devgn is one of the few stars in Bollywood who has managed to sustain his stardom over decades without revealing much about his personal life to the audience. From his co-stars, we know that he is a prankster on set, but Ajay himself rarely opens up about his relationships within the film industry or his family life. However, in a recent interaction, he spoke about his deep connection with the late legendary actor Amrish Puri and how the two shared a strong bond — so much so that Ajay could even rag the veteran star, yet they always remained close.

Ajay on bond with Amrish Puri

Ajay Devgn and Amrish Puri in a still from Jaan.

When asked about the first co-actor he bonded with, Ajay responded, "I would say, apart from Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Salman (Salman Khan) and everybody, the first film I did was with Amrishji (late actor Amrish Puri). He was a gem of a person."

Ajay's shenanigans even softened a strict professional like Amrish Puri. Recalling the same, he said, "He was somebody very, very senior and older to me. The only guy in the industry whose feet I used to touch, but we were like friends. I mean, I could tell him anything, I would rag him, he would get upset with me and then he would come back to me and start laughing, too. So, that bonding has always been great apart from all the friends I have."

Amrish was like a father-figure: Ajay

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently busy with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. Ajay will also star in the Hindi version of Drishyam 3.

 
ajay devgn film industry amrish puri bollywood
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