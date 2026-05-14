Ajay Devgn recalls Amrish Puri getting upset after he ragged him: ‘We were like friends’

Ajay Devgn is one of the few stars in Bollywood who has managed to sustain his stardom over decades without revealing much about his personal life to the audience. From his co-stars, we know that he is a prankster on set, but Ajay himself rarely opens up about his relationships within the film industry or his family life. However, in a recent interaction, he spoke about his deep connection with the late legendary actor Amrish Puri and how the two shared a strong bond — so much so that Ajay could even rag the veteran star, yet they always remained close.

Ajay on bond with Amrish Puri

Ajay Devgn and Amrish Puri in a still from Jaan.

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When asked about the first co-actor he bonded with, Ajay responded, "I would say, apart from Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Salman (Salman Khan) and everybody, the first film I did was with Amrishji (late actor Amrish Puri). He was a gem of a person."

Ajay's shenanigans even softened a strict professional like Amrish Puri. Recalling the same, he said, "He was somebody very, very senior and older to me. The only guy in the industry whose feet I used to touch, but we were like friends. I mean, I could tell him anything, I would rag him, he would get upset with me and then he would come back to me and start laughing, too. So, that bonding has always been great apart from all the friends I have."

Amrish was like a father-figure: Ajay

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Ajay Devgn made his Hindi film debut in 1991 in filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s Phool Aur Kaante. He starred opposite Madhoo, niece of Hema Malini, in the film, while Aruna Irani, Jagdeep, and Amrish Puri played pivotal roles. Following the film’s success, Ajay and Amrish went on to star together in several projects, some of which include Divya Shakti (1993), Diljale (1996), Jaan (1996), and Itihaas (1997). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Ajay Devgn made his Hindi film debut in 1991 in filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s Phool Aur Kaante. He starred opposite Madhoo, niece of Hema Malini, in the film, while Aruna Irani, Jagdeep, and Amrish Puri played pivotal roles. Following the film’s success, Ajay and Amrish went on to star together in several projects, some of which include Divya Shakti (1993), Diljale (1996), Jaan (1996), and Itihaas (1997). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ajay had called Amrish Puri “a father figure.” He said, “Amrishji is no more. But he is like a father figure to me. He is one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Industry main kisiko takleef ho, kisikey shaadi ho, ya kisike ghar main death hojaaye, pehle pahunchne wala aadmi woh hi the (If someone in the industry had a problem, someone got married, or someone died at home, he was the first person to arrive).” Ajay's upcoming films {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ajay had called Amrish Puri “a father figure.” He said, “Amrishji is no more. But he is like a father figure to me. He is one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Industry main kisiko takleef ho, kisikey shaadi ho, ya kisike ghar main death hojaaye, pehle pahunchne wala aadmi woh hi the (If someone in the industry had a problem, someone got married, or someone died at home, he was the first person to arrive).” Ajay's upcoming films {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently busy with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. Ajay will also star in the Hindi version of Drishyam 3.

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