Quote of the day John Abraham: 'I think Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan all have beautiful bodies'

In the high-octane world of Bollywood, where physical transformations are often treated as marketing collateral, John Abraham has long stood as the gold standard of discipline. Yet, as he prepared to redefine the 'action hero' archetype in his 2011 movie Force, John pivoted the spotlight away from himself and toward the veterans who paved the way. Also read | Quote of the day by Ajay Devgn: 'Awards are only given to those who...' John Abraham in 2011 praised veteran actors for their fitness. (Photo: Instagram)

What did John Abraham? In a 2011 Rediff.com interview, John said, "Ours is a visual medium so it is necessary that every body is super fit, and everybody is super fit today. But I think Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan – they all have beautiful bodies. We have some actors who have been in the industry for 20 years and so I must give them credit for looking so good and maintaining their beautiful bodies. After Force, you decide whether I am fit enough to match up to these actors. I have been in the industry for just seven or eight years and if I can maintain this body for another eight years, then I will have made a mark." Also read | John Abraham shares fitness mantra for impressive physique in 50s: 'My body is temple, my only religion is...'

John Abraham's quote about other actors matters While the 'action star' trope is often fueled by ego, John’s comment highlighted a deeper truth about the Indian film industry: longevity is the ultimate flex. At the time, John had been in the industry for less than a decade. By praising Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and other actors, he wasn't just commenting on their bicep curls; he was acknowledging the gruelling, decades-long discipline required to stay camera-ready in a visual medium.

John’s perspective still carries weight because he doesn't just go to the gym — he lives a lifestyle of athletic asceticism. Known for his 'no sugar, no alcohol' mantra, his routine is built on consistency. Unlike actors who bulk up for a specific role and then 'let go', John maintains a year-round physique that rivals professional bodybuilders.

14 years after that interview, while John has evolved into a symbol of functional strength, his 2011 quote remains a vital reminder for newcomers to the industry. It suggests that a 'beautiful body' isn't built in a three-month crash diet for a shirtless scene; it’s a long commitment to the craft and the self.