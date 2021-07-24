Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgn with old pic: ‘Fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him'
bollywood

Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgn with old pic: ‘Fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him'

Ajay Devgn remembered his late father Veeru Devgn and dedicated a new post to him. Ajay also shared an old picture. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Ajay Devgn shared a new post.

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday paid tribute to his late father Veeru Devgn and called himself fortunate to have learnt from him. Taking to Twitter on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Ajay shared an old picture with his father in which they are seen standing next to each other.

Ajay Devgn captioned the post, "Saluting my father (Veeru Devgn), my Guru, on this auspicious day. I was fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him. A valued gift that I carry with me like a badge of honour #GuruPurnima."

Reacting to the post, fans also showered him with love. A fan wrote, "Good advice to young generation." Another said, "He was mentor of you and all." A third wrote, "Love You Ajay Sir."

Last month, on the birth anniversary of his late father, Ajay had tweeted a picture with him. He had captioned it, "I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn’t been the same since." Veeru died of a cardiac arrest in May 2019.

Replying to Ajay's tweet, veteran actor Dharmendra had said, "Ajay, love you my son.Be happy healthy and strong . Your papa , was my most affectionate companion. He will always be remembered with great love and respect. Take care." Ajay had responded, "Thank you Dharamji for your love. Papa & I both loved you. And, I continue to do so. Respects to you Paaji."

After Veeru's death, Ajay's wife, actor Kajol had paid tribute to her father-in-law. Sharing a throwback picture with him, she wrote, “In happier times ... .He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love.”

Also Read | Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT, says 'It's my mother's dream come true'

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is slated to make his web series debut with the show Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He will also be seen in MayDay, Maidan, Thank God, RRR and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajay devgn ajay devgn films veeru devgan kajol kajol devgan

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur’s healthy Saturday breakfast: ‘My Tim’s plate is always full’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:02 PM IST
bollywood

Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty asks fans to watch film, assures her of better days

UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 11:53 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s rendition of Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s Sultan wows people

Bros On Wheels rides together while they work for social causes

Neena Gupta posts video of herself eating at a restaurant, it’s highly relatable

Monica Lewinsky tweets about ‘strange thought’ she had on her 48th birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP