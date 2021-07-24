Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT, says 'It's my mother's dream come true'

Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the digital episodes of the upcoming season of the reality television show Bigg Boss. Taking to Twitter, Voot shared a picture of Karan, introducing him as the host. Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on August 8.

Voot captioned the post, "#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. The one and only @karanjohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte (it will be so crazy and over the top that it can't be imagined). #BBOtt #BBOttOnVoot #Voot @vootselect."

Actor Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show on Colors for over a decade now, unveiled a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT a few days ago. As per news agency ANI, Karan has not replaced Salman but will host a few episodes on Voot. Salman will then return to host the televised version of the new season, added ANI.

On hosting Bigg Boss OTT, Karan was quoted by ANI, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be Over the Top."

He also added, "It's my mother's dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it."

Earlier this month, the makers of the show had announced that Bigg Boss 15 will be launched on OTT ahead of its television premiere.

