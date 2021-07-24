Sanjana Sanghi recalls first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput: 'We realised we both are nerds, lived for love of food'

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has recalled her first meeting with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and how they bonded over common interests almost immediately. Sanjana and Sushant starred together in his last movie Dil Bechara. She also remembered making plans with Sushant on ways of promoting the film.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara released last year on Disney+ Hotstar and was reportedly watched by 95 million viewers within 24 hours. It was released for free on the platform as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sanjana Sanghi said, "We met for the first time at Mukesh (Chhabra, director) sir’s office, where we did our reading. Within five minutes of the meeting, we realised that we both are nerds, are obsessed with everything academic and lived for the love of food! The other common point of interest was Delhi. While I hailed from Delhi, he had studied there...The one thing Sushant taught me was to save my energy. He made me realise how important it was to conserve energy by not putting in all of it when not required, for instance, the wide-angle shots. He used to call it ‘rationing’ of the energy."

"Sushant and I were excited about the project through its making. We would discuss which colleges we would be visiting to promote the film. We even thought of the songs from the film that we planned to croon during the promotions and wondered whether we would be able to revisit the theatre in Jamshedpur where we shot the film," she added.

A month after Sushant's death, Sanjana had said in an Instagram post, “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that were but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.”

She had continued, "But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity.”

Also Read | Navya Naveli Nanda poses at home, mom Shweta Bachchan knows there's 'nothing better'. See pics

Sanjana will be seen next in Om: The Battle Within along with Aditya Roy Kapur. It has been directed by Kapil Verma.