Navya Naveli Nanda poses at home, mom Shweta Bachchan knows there's 'nothing better'. See pics

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has posted a new picture of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shweta dropped a candid photo of Navya in which she can be seen smiling. She captioned the picture, "Jet setter Go getter Nothing better." The words are from the song One In A Million by Ne-yo.

In the picture, Navya Naveli Nanda is seen dressed in a pink t-shirt paired with pink pants and opted to keep her hair loose. She is seen sitting on a green couch as she was snapped.





Reacting to the picture, Navya dropped a red heart emoji and Shweta Bachchan Nanda responded with, "@navyananda your eloquence is mind shattering". Her father Nikhil Nanda also commented with red heart emojis.

Several celebs, as well as fans, also reacted to the photo in the comments section. Actor Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful". Designer Vikram Phadnis and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor posted a bunch of red heart emojis.

A fan wrote, "Stunning! Way to go ! God bless!" Another said, "Such a beauty! and I looove the work she is doing. " A third fan commented, "Beautiful. Just like her mama." "How stunning is she," reacted another.

Navya, who is the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan,shared a post on her Instagram account with an eye emoji as caption. In the picture, she is seen sitting on a chair wearing a plaid jacket over a white cardigan paired with light blue denim jeans and white sneakers.





Neetu posted, "beautiful" followed by a red heart emoji. Shweta wrote, "Smiles for miles. love u." Vikram Phadnis said, "Waaahhhhhh." One of her friends commented, "Literally this is what I meant!!!!"

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University. She has majored in digital technology and UX design. Unlike her grandparents, Navya doesn't aspire to be an actor but has plans to join her family business, Escorts.

Also Read | Masaba Gupta reveals 'one thing' she came to know only after mom Neena Gupta's book was released

Earlier, Navya had told Vogue magazine, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda." She is one of the four founders of Aara Health. It is an organisation that works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women.