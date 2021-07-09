Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ajay Devgn rocks grey beard at bodyguard’s birthday celebration, fans love him for keeping it ‘natural’

Ajay Devgn sported a salt-and-pepper look with a mostly grey beard at his bodyguard Gautam’s birthday celebration.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Ajay Devgn poses with his bodyguard Gautam.

Ajay Devgn seemed to be embracing his natural side as he sported a new look in pictures from his bodyguard’s birthday celebrations. While he had a little salt-and-pepper in his hair, his beard was mostly grey.

Sharing photos and a video with Ajay Devgn from his birthday celebrations, his bodyguard Gautam wrote on Instagram, “Celebrated my best day with Boss… Today whatever I am because of You boss..thanks boss for making My Birthday special.”

In the first picture, Ajay could be seen feeding Gautam a piece of cake. It was followed by a video of Ajay clapping as Gautam cut his birthday cake, while the third image was of the two of them posing together.

Fans were all praise for Ajay’s look. “Ajay Devgn look very different natural,” one wrote, along with a fire emoji. Another commented, “Oh that’s so lovely.” A third said, “@ajaydevgn boss love you.” Many dropped heart, fire and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Reports suggest that the salt-and-pepper hair and beard are a part of Ajay’s look in Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy Thank God, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. The film, set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Meanwhile, Ajay will soon make his web series debut with Rudra, a remake of the British series Luther, which will also star Esha Deol. His other upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Amit Sharma’s Maidaan. He will also return to the director’s chair with Mayday, in which he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

