Nivedita Bhattacharya on being secretive about marriage with Kay Kay Menon: ‘Didn’t want to shout from a rooftop’

Actor Nivedita Bhattacharya said that she does not publicise her marriage with actor Kay Kay Menon because they want their work to be talked about, and not their personal lives. The two have known each other since their days at the theatre and have been married for several years.

Nivedita Bhattacharya is a known face on television and has played negative roles in shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. She was recently seen in the film Shaadisthan which got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Nivedita revealed her love story with Kay Kay Menon. “We both were doing theatre. It was during a play when we met during rehearsals. We have a common set of friends. It’s not like you meet someone in a project and move on to the next. Even if we were not working together, we were always in the same circle, which then transitioned into love. We were in the initial stepping stones, struggling, looking for more work, our careers had just begun. We said okay, might as well just get married. Instead of giving rent to two different houses, we’ll just pay the rent for one,” she said.





Also see: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput poses in front of sunset view from new sea-facing home, fans say ‘beautiful’

While Kay Kay and Nivedita are both public figures, they prefer to keep their relationship private. On being asked why they have been ‘secretive’ about the marriage, she said, “It’s a part of our life and there’s no need to bring that forward because both our agendas are that our work should do the talking and those who know us, know we’re married. We didn’t want to shout from a rooftop ‘oh we’re a couple, look at us, take our pictures’. We’re only visible when our work is visible.”

Kay Kay was recently seen in the Netflix anthology Ray, based on the short stories of Satyajit Ray. He played the lead role in Bahrupiya directed by Srijit Mukherji.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON