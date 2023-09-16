Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh kick off Singham Again shoot, Akshay Kumar ‘can’t wait to join' them

Nine years after the release of Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty are reuniting for the threequel Singham Again. The shoot for the cop drama was flagged off on Saturday in the presence of the director, actor, and Ranveer Singh, who plays Simmba in Rohit's cop universe. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor is the new villain in Singham; starts prep)

Singham Again kicks off

Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty at the mahurat of Singham Again

Ajay took to his Instagram on Saturday to post two pictures from the mahurat of Singham Again. The first picture saw him and Ranveer join hands as Rohit burst a coconut on the floor as part of a ritual. Ajay was seen in a dark blue shirt and blue denims, along with a brown belt. Ranveer was seen in a light grey shirt, dark grey trousers, and a black belt. Rohit wore a white T-shirt, topped with a dark blue shirt, and faded, torn denim. All three men were seen joining hands in the second picture, standing next to each other, while wearing solemn expressions and red tilaks on their foreheads.

Ajay wrote in the caption, “12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!”

Rohit posted the same pictures and wrote in the caption, “Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi… 12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI! (We'll give it our all into this film. Just need your love and prayers)”

Ranveer posted an additional picture of performing the aarti in front of the camera. He wrote in the caption, “All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA (cop emoji) in #SinghamAgain! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey (black heart emoji) (namaste emoji)”

Akshay Kumar, who plays Sooryavanshi in Rohit's cop universe, was missing from the pictures. He issued a clarification when he posted the same pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal (namaste emoji)”

Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Rohit's cop universe largely consists of three franchises: Ajay's Singham (2011), Akshay's Sooryavanshi (2021), and Ranveer's Simmba (2018). He will soon release his series debut, Indian Police Force, on Prime Video India, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty.

