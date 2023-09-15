Arjun Kapoor is the new villain in Singham; starts prep

Actor Arjun Kapoor is the latest one to join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, and he will be entering the universe with some shades of grey. Arjun Kapoor will star in the third instalment of Singham

The actor will be joining the cast Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. He will be starring in a villainous role in the upcoming instalment.

“Arjun has been roped in to play the villain in Singham Again, which is the third film of the Singham franchise. He will be the villain against the 4 supercops - Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Lady Singham,” a source tells us.

The insider adds, “Rohit is really excited about the third part of the franchise, and is pepped up about the newest addition."

“The filmmaker wanted to add a fresh flavour to the franchise which is why he got Arjun onboard after Prakash Raj and Amole Gupte playing the role of a villain in the franchise. In fact, the director is confident that Arjun will add an unexpected angle and surprise the audience as well,” adds the insider.

According to the source, Arjun has been working hard on his physique for quite some time, and that is one of the reasons which compelled Shetty to get him on board as a villain.

“Arjun has already started prep work for Singham Again with Rohit and team, and is very dedicated to it. It is going to be an action packed thriller," the source said.

The upcoming instalment titled Singham Again is the third film from the Singham franchise after Singham and Singham Returns, and the fifth film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film is expected to go on floors soon, with the makers planning to release the film on the big screen in 2024.

