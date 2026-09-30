Ajay Devgn says making a Hindi film is ‘most difficult’ because the target audience is not known: ‘How do you appeal to everyone?’

Drishyam The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar in the popular franchise's final instalment. The actor took part as a speaker on the second day of FICCI FRAMES, where he opened up about the challenges faced by Hindi cinema and how filmmakers need to adapt with the times.

What Ajay said

Ajay Devgn during the FICCI FRAMES 2026 media convention, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_30_2026_000436B) (PTI)

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Ajay Devgn, who has been in the movie industry for over three decades, said Hindi cinema faces an additional challenge because of the diversity of its potential audience, compared to regional and international cinema. "I'm not taking away credit from any other cinema. It is difficult to make films everywhere whether it is international or traditional cinema. But, personally, I feel that making a Hindi film is most difficult because you do not know who your target audience is," he said.

"When you make a Punjabi film, Tamil or Telugu film, you know your audience as it is for a certain region. But for a Hindi film to get numbers, things are not the same, as every 80 to 90 km the language and thought process change. Like, there is mass and class audience, so either one section of the audience likes it or the other doesn't. Even in international cinema, they know their target audience... But here, we must target everybody, and how do you appeal to everyone?"

All about Drishyam The Conclusion

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{{^usCountry}} Officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is a fresh story that deviates from the Malayalam franchise's third part. The film releases in theatres on October 2, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third part of the franchise brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. The new entrants in the cast are Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla. Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is a fresh story that deviates from the Malayalam franchise's third part. The film releases in theatres on October 2, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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With Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third instalment in the series, the franchise takes a different route from the Malayalam version. This is an original story, completely different from Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3, which came out earlier this year. Drishyam and Drishyam 2 were both direct remakes of the Malayalam films, but the third part takes a different route. Abhishek told HT, “The moment Drishyam 2 released, I was sure I wanted to do this differently. I did not want to do a remake because it takes away from your craft. This film is written by me, so it can’t have the tag of a remake.”

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(via inputs from PTI)