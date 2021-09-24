Ajay Devgn shares throwback pic with Yug from Maldives vacation, calls it a ‘defining moment’

Ajay Devgn has shared a picture from his recent vacation in the Maldives and his son Yug can also be seen in the image. Yug celebrated his birthday on September 13 in the Maldives.

In the picture, Yug is sitting beside Ajay Devgn and they are in the ocean. “Yug wearing his safety jacket, that’s me, when we hit the waters at Maldives… A few of the many defining moments that we had during our short September break,” the actor wrote alongside the picture.

On Yug’s birthday, Ajay wrote a special message for him. “Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG... Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out,” he wrote along with a picture of Yug sleeping on a blue-coloured pillow.

Yug celebrated his birthday this year with Ajay and his cousins. Kajol could not make it and shared a post revealing how much she missed her son. She shared his picture as he posed indoors. She captioned her post, “All of 11 and the smile in my heart always. #happybirthday #myson #missyousomuch #sogrownup.”

Ajay was in the Maldives to shoot for an episode of Discovery's adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Ajay and Kajol welcomed Yug in 2010. The couple also has an 18-year-old daughter, Nysa. Talking about their kids, Kajol had told PTI in 2018, “Ajay and I consciously chose to keep kids away from media. Keeping them away from the spotlight at large is an attempt to give the children their space where they are not bogged down by any kind of pressure.”

Ajay is working on his crime drama show Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, which also co-stars Esha Deol. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, sports drama Maidaan and his own directorial, Mayday.

Ajay was most recently seen in Bhuj The Pride Of India on Disney+ Hotstar.