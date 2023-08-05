Ajay Devgn calls Kajol ‘better communicator, better cook’ on her birthday, returns to Mumbai with Nysa to celebrate

Kajol is celebrating her 49th birthday on Saturday. Wishing her on the occasion in his own style, husband and actor Ajay Devgn shared an interesting post on Twitter. He dedicated her the song Taarif Karoon Kya Uski while praising her for her several qualities. Also read: Happy birthday Kajol: Her top 5 performances from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Gupt and DDLJ, in no particular order

Ajay Devgn's post for Kajol

Sharing a clip of them together from an event, Ajay wrote on Twitter, 'Tareef karu kya teri... Happy Birthday @itsKajolD," along with a heart emoji. The video has a voice asking questions about which of the two of them is more patient, a better cook, is a better communicator, has the most stars and is nicer to strangers. And the clip shows Kajol as the answer.

On Saturday, Ajay was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with daughter Nysa Devgan. The two were out of station but made sure to return to Mumbai for Kajol's birthday. While Ajay was in an olive green track suit, Nysa kept a low profile in a white vest and beige pants and also wore a mask.

Tanishaa Mukerji's post for Kajol

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a heartfelt birthday post for her. Sharing a picture which has all three - Kajol, Tanishaa and their mom Tanuja in the frame, Tanishaa wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful one! May you always shine that light of yours that brightens the world! Love you @kajol.”

Kajol responded to the post, saying, “Love you too my darling” along with a heart emoji in the comments section.

Kajol was recently seen in the Disney Hotstar series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, in which she played a lawyer fighting her husband's case. She will next be seen in Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon in the latter's debut production.

She was recently in Delhi for a film festival where she spoke about pay parity in Bollywood. She said according to PTI, "India is progressing... They watch a lot of different types of cinema thanks to social media and OTT. We are thinking better, hoping for better. When you start making a 'Wonder Woman' (which starred Gal Gadot) for India and it does equally well as a 'Pathaan', then maybe there will be pay equality."

