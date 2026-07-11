Akansha Ranjan marries Sharan Sharma on the day they began dating; Alia Bhatt leads congratulations. See wedding pics

Actor Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are officially Mr and Mrs. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on July 11 in the presence of their family and friends. Akansha posted the first pictures from their wedding on her social media and penned a sweet note for her husband,

Akansha Ranjan marries Sharan Sharma

Akansha Ranjan penned a sweet note for Sharan Sharma after their wedding.

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Akansha and Sharan married on Saturday. The actor wore traditional red and gold for the wedding, while the filmmaker wore white. Pictures show the bride getting emotional as they exchanged vows and signed the marriage papers. “tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta (Home doesn’t feel like home without you, I don’t feel fear with you there),” wrote Akansha with an infinity emoji while posting the pictures.

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{{^usCountry}} Akansha’s BFF Alia Bhatt led the congratulatory messages in the comments with sun emojis. Prakash Raj’s wife, choreographer Pony Prakash wrote: “Congratulations my baby .. god bless you muahhhhhhhhhhhhhh.” Wamiqa Gabbi commented, “Uff you guys, Congratulations,” while Ananya Panday wrote, “Aw cuties !!!! Love yall.” Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Anshula Kapoor, and several couples also commented with love for the couple. Akansha Ranjan marries Sharan Sharma the day they began dating {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akansha’s BFF Alia Bhatt led the congratulatory messages in the comments with sun emojis. Prakash Raj’s wife, choreographer Pony Prakash wrote: “Congratulations my baby .. god bless you muahhhhhhhhhhhhhh.” Wamiqa Gabbi commented, “Uff you guys, Congratulations,” while Ananya Panday wrote, “Aw cuties !!!! Love yall.” Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Anshula Kapoor, and several couples also commented with love for the couple. Akansha Ranjan marries Sharan Sharma the day they began dating {{/usCountry}}

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Akansha and Sharan married on July 11, the same date they began dating four years ago, to make it all the more meaningful. The two have often kept their relationship private. The couple exchanged vows during a beautiful sunset ceremony held in the garden of their residence. Surrounded by their closest family members and friends, Akansha and Sharan promised to stand by each other forever before signing their marriage in an intimate celebration.

Fun pre-wedding celebrations

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Videos from Akansha and Sharan’s pre-wedding celebrations held on Friday circulated on social media. The sangeet saw Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and several others in attendance. Janhvi danced to Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, while Karan recreated Salman Khan’s Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din moves from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Alia danced to Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho alongside the bride's sister, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, and her husband, Aditya Seal. The couple is expected to host a grand reception on July 12, which will see more film personalities in attendance.

Akansha was recently seen in the Netflix movie Ikka, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sunny Deol, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome. She was also part of Prime Video's Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2.