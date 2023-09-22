Akhil Mishra's wife Suzanne Bernert remembers him with old pic, pens heartfelt note: ‘This was us, always engaging…’

Suzanne Bernert has shared an old picture as she penned a note for her late husband-actor Akhil Mishra. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Suzanne also thanked all her fans and followers for all the messages. In the candid photo, Suzanne and Akhil stood facing each other as they held hands. The duo seemed engrossed in a conversation in the throwback picture. (Also Read | 3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra dies in accident, wife Suzanne Bernert says 'my second half is gone')

Suzanne remembers Akhil

Suzanne Bernert shared a picture with Akhil Mishra on Instagram.

Suzanne captioned the post, "This was us (broken heart emoji) always engaging with each other, talking, many a times just by a glance ... You were Myme and I was yours (red heart emoji) am overwhelmed by all the love pouring out, and I wish that your love takes his soul ahead to where it is going...like a wave."

She also added, "I am thanking everyone here for all the messages. I hope you can understand I can't answer all (what you know me for), but be assured I am reading the comments and am taking that love and support ..And now usually I would show this post to @akhillmishraa to ask his opinion..something to add or clarify...now I can't anymore ..." Suzanne also added the hashtags--Akhil Mishra, love of my life, Om symbol, Om Shanti, we all miss you and great actor.

Akhil died after a fall

Akhil Mishra, best known for his role in 3 Idiots, died after a fall at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, news agency PTI cited a publicist for Suzanne. He was 67. The publicist said Akhil, who had blood pressure issues, succumbed to injuries following the accident in the kitchen.

"He was on a chair in the kitchen trying to do something when he fell down and hurt his head and back. He was later rushed to the hospital by the family and neighbours. He was still coherent while going to the hospital. And then internal haemorrhage started. Despite the doctor's best efforts, he could not be saved," the publicist told PTI on Thursday.

Manoj Bajpayee paid tribute to Akhil

According to the publicist, Suzanne was in Hyderabad for a shoot when he died. Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to pay condolences. "Rest in peace Akhil Mishra Ji! This is unbelievably shocking! May god bless your soul with peace & tranquility!! Om Shanti," he wrote on X. The last rites were held on Thursday.

About Akhil Mishra

Akhil, who mostly played character roles in films and TV shows, is best remembered for his role as librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. He also worked in films and serials such as Don, Gandhi My Father, Uttaran, Udaan and Shrimaan Shrimati, among others.

