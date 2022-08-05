Akshay Kumar addresses criticism against his movie-minting habit: ‘My 8 hours are equal to 14 hours of other stars’

Actor Akshay Kumar remains one of the busiest actors with multiple projects in the pipeline throughout the year. The actor refused to slow down even since his debut in the industry. When questioned about his commitment to movies, he asserted that he manages to make multiple movies in a year despite taking maximum holidays. (Also read: Akshay Kumar cries at sister's message for him)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which marked Manushi Chhillar’s entry into Bollywood. It became his second recent film to fail at the box office, following the debacle of Bachchhan Paandey. Akshay is currently awaiting his next release, Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L Rai.

Talking about responsibilities towards films, Akshay told ETimes, “Right through my career, especially during my early days, people used to ask me why I work on four films in a year. People have always asked me to slow down and ease out on the number of films I act in or produce. Let me tell you, I take the maximum number of holidays for any individual in the film industry. I never work on Sundays. I always work half a day on Saturday.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Aanand L Rai commented on this as well, wherein he told me that my work culture has changed his very perception of working. I spend only 8 hours on a film set in the day, but I don’t spend a single minute of those 8 hours in a vanity van. I am always standing on the floor of the movie set. My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of any other star. That’s my commitment to the movies,” he reasoned.

Besides Raksha Bandhan, Akshay will also star in Ram Setu. He is also a part of Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Touted to be a comedy-drama, it will release on February 24, 2023. He also has the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru where he will be seen opposite Radhika Madan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.