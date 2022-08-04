Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan gets a rare U certificate

In today’s time, when storytelling has pushed any limitations, more so on the web, a completely clean family film is hard to come by. Films mostly get a U/A certificate, which means they are open for unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of 12. While U certificate is a rarity, which means viewing is completely unrestricted. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, which releases on August 11, has managed to pull it off.

The Akshay Kumar- starrer has been cleared by Central Board of Film Certification with a U certificate. And naturally, the team is rejoicing. Rai speaks to us and expresses his happiness, “For me, this is more of a personal victory. I got down to making a clean family entertainer. That was definitely the thought when I was making Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), too. But I got a U/A certificate for them. It hardly makes a difference, but it’s a moral victory for me.”

Raksha Bandhan revolves around Kumar’s character, Lala Kedarnath, who wants to get his four sisters married (played by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth), and is relentless in his efforts. Actor Bhumi Pednekar is paired opposite Kumar in the film.

Rai emphasises that intent is very important when setting out to make a film which appeals to everyone in the family. “The Censor Board understood that, and I am thankful to them. It actually makes you feel happy, that you as a maker are consistent in your intent while making the film,” he says.