Akshay Kumar asks fans to suggest title as he and Radhika Madan start shooting Suriya's Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake

Akshay Kumar asked fans to suggest titles for his upcoming movie with Radhika Madan as he shared a video to mark the beginning of the shooting. The yet-untitled film is a remake of Suriya-starrer Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, which came out in November 2020. Akshay's fans responded to his request by suggesting several titles for the film. Also Read| Juhi Chawla, Milind Soman support Akshay Kumar after he apologised for tobacco endorsement: 'You made the right choice'

Akshay took to his social media accounts on Monday to share a video of the muhurat shot of the film in which his co-star Radhika was seen breaking a coconut to mark the start of filming. Director Sudha Kongara was also seen sitting behind them. Akshay captioned the video, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes."

Several fans suggested to Akshay that he should name the film 'Ucchai' (flight), as the movie is about the life of an airline's founder. One wrote, "Here is my title suggestion. Uchayee - A never give up journey," while another suggested 'Udaan,' which also means flight. Another commented, "Title rakho Flight, Boarding Pass ya Take Off, inn mein se koi ek (keep either of these titles- Flight, Boarding Pass or Take Off)." Others offered their best wishes to the team while expressing their excitement for the film.

The film is partly inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath as described in his memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

Suriya, who had starred in the original Tamil film and is producing its Hindi remake, also offered his best wishes to Akshay and the rest of the team. Sharing pictures of himself with Akshay, filmmaker Sudha, and others, he wrote, "A new beginning… need all your love and blessings!!"

Suriya also quote tweeted Akshay's video, and wrote, "Proud and heart filled," adding a blushing emoji, a red heart, and a hands-folded emoji. This film will mark Suriya's debut as a producer in the Hindi films.

