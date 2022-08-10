Akshay Kumar calls dowry ‘extortion’ ahead of Raksha Bandhan release: 'Some call it gift, sankalp...'

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. In the film, Akshay plays the role of a man, who has four sisters and is struggling to get them married. In a new interview, Akshay has said that the film throws light on the ‘dowry’ practices in India. He has also said that dowry is like "extortion" and the malpractice continues to plague India even today. Also Read: Akshay Kumar reacts to calls for boycott of Raksha Bandhan: 'Films help the economy of India'

In an interview with PTI, Akshay said, “We cannot disagree with the fact that dowry is very much there in India. It's in the layers. Some call it dowry, gift, 'sankalp'. It has different names. Some demand that they want to have the wedding on a large scale. I would call it extortion. The father, the brother are not that capable, and yet they try to do as much as they can so that it (the wedding) happens.”

Calling the Aanand L Rai directorial a "sensitive" film, Akshay said that not many movies have been made on the subject. "If the film works even on 5-10 per cent of people who watch it, I'll feel as if I have made the biggest film ever," he added.

Raksha Bandhan will release on July 11 and will also star Bhumi Pednekar, opposite Akshay Kumar. It also features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Akshay's on-screen sisters.

The film will release alongside Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of American classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film will star Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Aamir has recently confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in the film.

