bollywood

Akshay Kumar flies back from UK as his mother is critical and in ICU in Mumbai Hospital

Actor Akshay Kumar flew back to Mumbai from UK in the wee hours of Monday morning to attend to his ailing mother
By HTC
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Akshay Kumar could not stay away from his mother while she’s not well

Actor Akshay Kumar flew back to Mumbai from UK in the wee hours of Monday morning to attend to his ailing mother, Aruna Bhatia.

“The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision.” The actor has been shooting for his film Cinderella in the UK for the past couple of weeks.

“Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges,” the source adds.

