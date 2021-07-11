Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akshay Kumar gains weight for Raksha Bandhan, says 'Allowed me to eat meri maa ke haath ka halwa'
bollywood

Akshay Kumar gains weight for Raksha Bandhan, says ‘Allowed me to eat meri maa ke haath ka halwa’

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Before and after pictures of actor Akshay Kumar

When it comes to fitness, Akshay Kumar is perhaps the only actor who can give everyone in Bollywood a run for their money.. And the way he pulls off stunts on screen, is what earned him his moniker Khiladi off it.

However, recently Kumar got that rare chance to let himself go and feast to his heart’s content. Filming for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan, he plays a Dilli ka ladka. What is interesting is that while he had to lose six kgs to look leaner as a cop in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, he has to bulk up for his next.

But, Kumar is not complaining. “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kgs in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!,” he gushes.

Kumar is currently shooting for Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai, and will be seen sharing space with five fresh faces who play his sisters in the film.

