Akshay Kumar, Honey Singh recreate Selfiee song Kudi Chamkeeli on private jet; fans call it 'amateur' production. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Honey Singh came together for an impromptu version of the song Kudi Chamkeeli from the upcoming movie Selfiee. The song from the actor's next film was released on Saturday. Kudi Chamkeeli has been sung, written and composed by Honey for Selfiee. The singer-composer also made a cameo in the music video alongside Akshay and his co-star Diana Penty. (Also read: Selfiee song Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty groove to Yo Yo Honey Singh's mellow composition)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Presenting the on-air version of Kudi Chamkeeli featuring @yoyohoneysingh and me. We didn’t do bad on the three chair challenge, did we? How about you guys give it a try? I’ll of course repost (upside down face emoji)." Akshay wore a white shirt with grey pants and sunglasses. Honey Singh was seen in a black T-shirt with a brown jacket and pants. He also sported sunglasses inside the jet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans commented on Akshay and Honey's 'amateur' production. One Instagram user wrote, adding some laughing face with tears emojis, "Me: who's looking at Honey Singh changing seats in reflection." While another fan complimented the duo and said, "King of music industry and Khiladi of Bollywood." Yet another fan shared, "In dono ko 9 saal baad dekh kar kitni khushi hui hai (It is so good to see them together after nine years)."

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence (2019), which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Akshay and Prithviraj have also produced the upcoming film which is releasing theatrically on February 24.

Besides Akshay and Diana, the Hindi film also features Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film revolves around a superstar, played by Akshay, and his fan, who happens to be a police officer played by Emraan. Akshay's character needs to acquire a driving licence urgently and Emraan's character agrees to help. Unfortunately, things sour between the two and there is a major feud that develops. Selfiee is produced by Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Selfiee is the first film of Akshay's to release this year. He also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, and the biopic of Jaswant Singh Gill lined up to release. The actor is also making a cameo in the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON