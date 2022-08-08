Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Akshay Kumar is the sixth richest actor in world', says Anurag Kashyap as Taapsee Pannu gets compared to actor

bollywood
Published on Aug 08, 2022 11:07 AM IST
In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap revealed that Akshay Kumar is the sixth richest actor in the world. Anurag is currently promting his upcoming film Dobaaraa.
Akshay Kumar was the 6th richest actor in the world in 2020.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have been promoting their upcoming film Dobaaraa. During a recent interview, when Taapsee got compared to Akshay Kumar for doing a lot of films just like him, Taapsee complained that her pay check doesn't match his and that he earns a lot. Anurag revealed that Akshay is the sixth-richest actor in the world. Also Read: See pics of Akshay Kumar’s new 7.8 crore Mumbai flat with four car parking spaces

Dobaaraa is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 19. It marks Anurag and Taapsee's third collaboration after the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as producer.

During a recent interview, Siddharth Kannan told Taapsee that he read a tweet calling Taapsee a ‘lady Akshay Kumar’ for doing a lot of films. Hearing this, Taapsee said, “I will accept this compliment humbly if my paycheck matches his until then please don't do that. He is the highest earning and highest tax payer and all that and mere ko itne nahi milte (I don't get that much paid).” Hearing this Anurag replied, “He is the sixth richest actor in the world.” Hearing this, Taapsee said, “I am not even near that. ”

According to Forbes India, Akshay Kumar was the only Indian to be on the Forbes US list of World's Highest Paid Celebrities in 2019. He ranked 33 with $65 million ( 517 crore) in earnings. In 2020, Akshay ranked sixth in the highest paid actors of the world. The magazine also stated that Akshay makes $48.5 million ( 385 crore) per year and that most of this income comes through his product endorsements.

Topics
akshay kumar akshay kumar at ht gifa anurag kashyap
