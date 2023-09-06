Akshay Kumar drops motion poster of Mission Raniganj, internet points out how he replaced India with Bharat

Akshay Kumar is back with a new film, and it has an interesting ‘Bharat’ connection. The actor dropped the motion poster of Mission Raniganj on Wednesday, but the internet noticed a couple of altered references to ‘Bharat’ in his Instagram post. (Also Read: Jackie Shroff's words of wisdom on India's name change to Bharat: ‘Naam badlega, hum thodi badlege’)

The Great ‘Bharat’ Rescue

Akshay Kumar drops the motion poster of Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj was tentatively titled The Great Indian Rescue. However, now that Akshay revealed the final title with the motion poster on Wednesday, the internet couldn't help notice how the tentative title made it to the poster right below the final title, but with an interesting alteration.

‘The Great Indian Rescue’ was replaced by ‘The Great Bharat Rescue.’ This change comes at a time when the country is debating whether India should officially be renamed Bharat or not.

Not just this, an Instagram user pointed out that originally, Akshay wrote in the caption, “Watch the story of India’s true hero…” But it was soon edited to “Bharat's true hero.” The comment read, “Great Indian rescue ko toh Great Bharat Rescue kar diya par caption mein phir bhi *India's* likh diya (He changed Great Indian Rescue to Great Bharat Rescue but the caption still says ‘India’s').” The user then replied to his own comment, “haha kiya change abhi (haha he changed it just now).”

Another user commented, “Yaha bhi Bharat (Bharat here as well) (thinking emoji).” Another wrote, “Sir Chandrayan 3 pe movie kab a rhaa hai (Sir when is the movie on Chandrayaan 3 coming)."

About Mission Raniganj

The rescue drama, helmed by Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, also stars Parineeti Chopra. While the teaser will drop on Thursday, the film is slated to release in cinemas on October 6.

Akshay recently announced on Independence Day that he has got his Indian citizenship. The actor previously held only the Canadian citizenship. Interestingly, Akshay's last collaboration with the Mission Raniganj director got him his maiden National Film Award for Best Actor for Rustom (2016).

The Bharat vs India debate started when invitations by President Draupadi Murmu to heads of state and chief ministers for an official banquet during the G20 Summit in New Delhi sparked a row as the word ‘India’ was replaced with ‘Bharat’.

