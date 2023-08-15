Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship, shares proof on Twitter: ‘Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani’

Akshay Kumar is now an Indian citizen. He shared proof of the same on Twitter with a picture of his official government documents. Akshay was previously a Canadian citizen, for which he has often been criticised by some sections. (Also read: ‘Very soon’: Akshay Kumar gives update on his Indian passport application) Akshay Kuma is now an Indian citizen.

Akshay's Indian citizenship documents

Akshay took to Twitter to share a document that noted his name as Akshay Hariom Bhatia. He wrote with the tweet, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind." His fans congratulated him and wished him a Happy Independence Day.

In 2019, during a session of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay had promised that he would soon apply for an Indian passport. Three years later, he shared an update during another Leadership Summit session.

About applying for change

“Having a Canadian passport does not mean I am any less of an Indian. I am very much Indian. I have been here since last nine years when I got the passport. And I don't want to get into the reason of why, what happened, my films were not working, blah blah blah, chalo woh theek hai,” he said.

“Yes, I had said it in 2019, I applied for it. Then uske baad pandemic aagaya. Uske 2-2.5 saal sab kuch band hogaya. Renounce ka abhi mera letter aagaya hai (Then the pandemic happened and everything shut down for 2-2.5 years. My renounce letter is here) and very soon my whole passport will be coming.” He added, “Main kya karu, maine thodi pandemic laya hai (What do I do. I didn't bring the pandemic).”

Akshay's upcoming movies

Akshay's latest release was OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi that released this Friday and has been performing well at the box office despite strong fight from Gadar 2. Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull. He may also been seen in the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3.

