Akshay Kumar recalls when he slapped a man at a party and feared the worst: ‘Was praying he would regain consciousness’

Actor Akshay Kumar has been a part of the film industry for over three decades, but there was a time when he feared his career might be over. The actor has revealed that once during a high-profile party, he slapped a man in the heat of the moment, after which the person lost consciousness – an incident that left him deeply worried about the potential fallout and his future in Bollywood. On the film front, Akshay Kumar has Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline.

Akshay recalls his biggest mistake Recently, Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar joined Akshay for a special episode of Wheel of Fortune. During a conversation with Aman, Akshay recalled the biggest mistake of his life.

The actor made the confession when Aman asked him, “What has been your most gajab beizzati (embarrassingly humiliating) moment till date?

At that moment, Akshay walked down memory lane and looked back at the moment when he got scared about his career and wondered if it was almost over.

The actor recalled an incident from a party he had attended with a close friend, where a heated argument suddenly broke out. The situation quickly spiralled when another person began hurling abuses at his friend, refusing to back down. As tensions escalated, his friend was left visibly shaken and almost in tears.

“He abused him once, I told him not to do so. He did it again. Then a third time. I kept warning him four or five times, but he just wouldn’t stop. Actually, it was deeply personal. Someone had used extremely filthy language against my friend. Unable to tolerate the repeated insult, I got involved,” Akshay said.

In the heat of the moment, he ended up slapping the person, who lost consciousness. In that instant, the actor was gripped by fear, worried about the consequences and whether the incident could jeopardise his career.

“It was a very big party. My friend had actually started crying because it was extremely embarrassing for him. We poured water on him, and I was praying that he would regain consciousness. Oh my God,” Akshay admitted.

The person eventually regained consciousness.

Reflecting on the moment, Akshay mentioned, “Had it been today, I would never react like that. For me, that was the real ‘Gajab Beizzati’ moment, something I would want to change if I could. Today, I would simply walk away.”