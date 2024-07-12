Akshay Kumar opens up on doing 4 films a year, says Amitabh Bachchan told him 'kaam karte rehna’

Akshay Kumar is addressing the issues of being overexposed, and doing 4 films in a year. The actor, whose latest release Sarfira opens in theatres today, shared in an interview with Galatta Plus that it is his job to do work that he believes in, and he does not want to calculate what will be a success at the box office. Even Amitabh Bachchan adviced him to never say no to work. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says he recalled his father's death to shoot emotional scenes in Sarfira: ‘I don’t use glycerine') Amitabh Bachchan adviced Akshay Kumar to not stop working.

What Akshay said

During the interview, when Akshay was asked about overexposure, he said: “Can you give me a guarantee that if I do one film in two years that it will work? There is no guarantee and I have seen people do that and then the film does not work, and they get no films for the next year. It is all about doing films with commerce also and what you want to give the audience. It is creativity and commerce mixed together. A lot of people say that I do four films in a year, overexposure, but Sir, what else to do?”

Amitabh told Akshay, 'Kisi ka baat mat sunna'

He went on to share that he has learnt from Amitabh Bachchan himself, and said, “Akshay, kaam karte rehna beta! Mujhe khud unhole bola, ‘Kaam karte rehna. Kaam ko mat chhodna, kaam ata he, karte rehna. Kisi ka baat mat sunna. Audience ko acchi film lagegi na, woh legi. Audience bahut smart he.’ (He himself told me that you must continue to do work, and never leave work when it comes to you. Do not listen to anyone, if the audience likes the work they will take it from you. Audience is smart).”

Akshay had two releases this year so far- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira. Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Suriya-starrer Sooraraii Pottru. He has Khel Khel Mein next, followed by Skyforce and Singham Again.