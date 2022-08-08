Akshay Kumar says ‘promotions bache ki jaan le lete hai’ ahead of Raksha Bandhan release. See pics

Akshay Kumar kick-started promotions for Raksha Bandhan and took to Instagram to share pictures. Him and his team are currently busy promoting their upcoming film across India. He is in Kolkata and will go to Lucknow and Delhi with co-stars Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Deepika Khanna and Sahejmeen Kaur. He wore a denim sweatshirt with black pants, standing near an aeroplane with his team. (Also Read: When Akshay Kumar said ‘fayda kuch nhi legacy banake’)

He captioned his post: “Team #RakshaBandhan off to Kolkata, then Lucknow aur phir jayenge Dilli (then we will be in Delhi). Honestly filmmaking is a cakewalk, par promotions bache ki jaan le lete hai (promotions are the toughest part).” He tagged his co-stars in the post. He used the hashtag #RakshaBandhan11August for the photo. One of his fans commented, “Lots of love from Nepal sir.” Another fan wrote, “See you sir, super excited to see you in real life..dream come true moment.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan got a U certificate by Central Board of Film Certification. Anand told HT, “For me, this is more of a personal victory. I got down to making a clean family entertainer. That was definitely the thought when I was making Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), too. But I got a U/A certificate for them. It hardly makes a difference, but it’s a moral victory for me.”

Raksha Bandhan revolves around Akshay's character, Lala Kedarnath, who wants to get his four sisters married and is relentless in his efforts. Actor Bhumi Pednekar is paired opposite him in the film.

After Raksha Bandhan, Akshay has half a dozen more files in pipeline. He will be seen in Ram Setu this Diwali and also has Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God!, Soorarai Pottru remake lined up for release next year.

