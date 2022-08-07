When Akshay Kumar said ‘fayda kujh nhi legacy banake’, claimed he only wanted to work, have a family life and holidays

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his third film of 2022. He will now be seen in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan which is slated to release in theatres on August 11. His last film, Samrat Prithviraj wasn't a success at the box office. Now an old interview of Akshay talking about the redundancy of legacy in an actor's life has surfaced online. The actor had once said that it doesn't make any sense to have a legacy. Also read: Akshay Kumar says he won’t make ‘ghinoni’ films: ‘Don’t want any kind of image’

Akshay made his acting debut with 1991 film Saugandh and is known for wrapping up films in short intervals and delivering multiple blockbusters every year.

During the actors roundtable with Rajeev Masand in 2017, Akshay sat among late actor Irrfan Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan to talk about films. On the topic of having a legacy, Akshay said, “The only one thing for me is to keep on working everyday. Because that will keep me alive. I love work, I love my holidays, I love having a family life and that's exactly I want. Ye legacy, vegacy to hoti rahti hai, kujh nahi aata (legacy is useless, it's of no use)."

He further said, "I have seen many big actors, old actors. One super duper star was fighting with a production guy over 100 rupees, they were doing small roles. There's nothing. Main to chahunga zindagi me aisi koi cheezein ho, kadar honi chahiye bade bade logon ki. Fayda kujh nhi legacy banake (I would want such things, big legends should get the respect they deserve, but there is no use in making a legacy).”

A Reddit user agreed with Akshay and said, “I never thought it that way and now that I think of it, he not wrong at all. He's doing his stuff for himself and his family. And that's it. And the best part is that he acknowledges it. He publicly says that he does it for money. He's not pretending or asking us to call him a great actor. It's not like he says one thing and does another thing. No. The man walks his talk. Respect him for that.”

Another said, “But I like that he's not arrogant about his star power he knows everything has an end, he did some good movies some bad movies in his career now he's just enjoying life and doing whatever is coming his way.”

As a Reddit user said that “People like Akshay are just workers that are working in an artistic field but don’t understand it,” another user countered him, saying, “Other people, like Akshay, might think differently about art. Everybody is allowed to have their opinion and go with it. They are shaped by their life experiences, as you are by yours. Your opinion is neither better nor worse than his.”

After Raksha Bandhan, Akshay has half a dozen more files in pipeline. He will be seen in Ram Setu this Diwali and also has Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God!, Soorarai Pottru remake lined up for release next year.

