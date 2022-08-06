Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar says he won’t make ‘ghinoni’ films: ‘Don’t want any kind of image’

Akshay Kumar says he won’t make ‘ghinoni’ films: ‘Don’t want any kind of image’

Published on Aug 06, 2022 07:56 PM IST
  • Akshay Kumar has said that his films can be watched without any hesitations as he won't be making any objectionable films in his career. He added that his films will always entertain the family audiences.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Akshay Kumar assured fans that his films can be watched without any hesitation, days after his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan fetched a rare U certificate. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan will release on August 11. Akshay shared that while he wants to explore diverse projects, he will make sure his films are enjoyed by the family audiences. (Also read: Akshay Kumar says he can do ‘kaisa bhi role, koi sa bhi function’ for money)

Akshay told PTI, “I want to try my hand at different types of content. I don't want to form any kind of image. But I ensure one thing that the films I do, they have to be family entertainers.” The actor also specifically said that he won't associated with ghinoni (filthy) films.

"I don't want to make a ghinoni (filthy) film. Even if it is a psycho-thriller movie or a social drama, it should be viewed by families without any hesitancy. I believe in making films, keeping in mind its message and the commercial aspects, that will entertain the family audience," he added.

Earlier this week, Akshay’s film Raksha Bandhan got clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U certificate. Expressing happiness, filmmaker Aanand L Rai told Hindustan Times, “For me, this is more of a personal victory. I got down to making a clean family entertainer. That was definitely the thought when I was making Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), too. But I got a U/A certificate for them. It hardly makes a difference, but it’s a moral victory for me.”

Besides Akshay, the film will also star actor Bhumi Pednekar in Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

(With inputs from PTI)

