Akshay Kumar says he can do ‘kaisa bhi role, koi sa bhi function’ for money

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. The actor has said that he never says no to work, be it for a film, any event, or any ad. He added that he does that in order to earn money and hive back to the society. Also Read: Akshay Kumar reveals on Koffee With Karan how Sunny Deol's illness led him to buy the house he now lives in

Akshay has said, “People tell me why do you do so many films in a year? But I have understood three things in my life – Kaam, Kamaayi aur Karm (work, money and deeds). I work very hard, as much as I can so I can earn as much. I don’t say no to any work that comes my way. Kaisa bhi role ho, koi bhi function ho, kisi bhi cheez ki ad karni ho (It doesn't matter what the role is, which event it is or what advertisment it is). Kyunki kaam se aati hai kamaayi, aur uss se main koshish karta hoon achhe karm karne ki (Because work brings money and I try to do good deeds with that money). So you earn as much as you work and you give back to society that much more and I don’t think there is anything wrong with that.”

Akshay will be seen next with actor Bhumi Pednekar in Raksha Bandhan, which is scheduled to release on August 11. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Akshay is also a part of Selfiee, which will release on February 24, 2023. The upcoming drama-comedy will also star Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil original.

