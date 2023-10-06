Akshay Kumar on the OTT release of OMG 2, reacts to 27 cuts suggested by CBFC: ‘Did you all feel it is an adult film?’

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 will finally release on OTT. The film, which faced unprecedented troubles after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested 27 cuts, drops on Netflix on October 8. In a new interview with India Today, the actor opened up about the OTT release of the film and reacted to claims about the board which thought 'it was an adult film.' (Also read: Censor's changes to Akshay Kumar's character in OMG 2 are ‘not justified’, says Vivek Agnihotri)

What Akshay said

Akshay Kumar played the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG2.

In a new interview with India Today, Akshay Kumar opened up about the edits suggested by the CBFC and said, "I don't want to fight. I have no idea about the rules. I didn't get into the rulebook. If they thought it was an adult film, then... did you all feel it is an adult film? Whoever we have shown the film to, they loved it. I made it for youngsters and I'm happy it is coming on Netflix and I'm happy about it. That's it. The important thing is that people should know about it." After weeks of speculations over whether or not the film will receive a U/A certificate, the film was awarded an A certificate with 27 cuts by the CBFC.

Akshay further added an example of how it's the collective thought process that needs to change. Recalling his experience during the promotion of his 2018 film Padman, Akshay said, “I did a film on sanitary pads at a time when nobody would dare to hold a sanitary pad in their hand, people weren't ready to touch it. I was standing with someone, I won't name them, I was the chief guest at an event. That person came to me and whispered in my ears not to give a pad to him because ‘Acchha nahi lagta’ (doesn't look good), this is the kind of thinking.”

About OMG 2

OMG 2 revolves around the topic of sex education among the young generation, while highlighting prevailing misinformation. In OMG2, Akshay Kumar stars as a messenger of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi plays a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal, and Yami Gautam essays the part of a lawyer. OMG 2 was released in theatres on August 11, to a positive response from critics and performed well at the box office.

