Akshay Kumar reacts to calls for boycott of Raksha Bandhan: 'Films help the economy of India'

Actor Akshay Kumar addressed the ‘boycott Raksha Bandhan’ trend on Twitter while promoting his film. His film received online hate after the writer Kanika Dhillon’s alleged ‘Hinduphobic’ tweets were pulled out by many users. Many urged people to boycott the film in the theatre. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap say they want Twitter to boycott them)

Responding to the ongoing cancel culture, Akshay during the film promotion in Kolkata opened up about those who demanded a ban on Raksha Bandhan. He said that India is a ‘free country’ where one can do ‘what they want.’ Earlier it was Aamir Khan who spoke about demands of boycott on his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Akshay said, “As I just said this, it is a free country, everyone can do what they want. But this all (Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha) helps the economy of India. We are all at the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (trolls) and you (media), don’t get into it.”

Akshay Kumar is currently travelling across India to promote his film ahead of its release this Friday. After making a pitstop in Kolkata, the actor and his team will head to Lucknow and Delhi with co-stars Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Deepika Khanna and Sahejmeen Kaur. Sharing a glimpse of their work tour, Akshay wrote, “Team #RakshaBandhan off to Kolkata, then Lucknow aur phir jayenge Dilli (then we will be in Delhi). Honestly filmmaking is a cakewalk, par promotions bache ki jaan le lete hai (promotions are the toughest part).”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan revolves around Akshay's character, Lala Kedarnath and his four sisters, played by Sadia, Smrithi, Deepika and Sahejmeen. The family entertainer focuses on Lala who wants to get his four sisters married and is relentless in his efforts to prove them a good life. Actor Bhumi Pednekar is also a part of the movie and is paired opposite Akshay in the film.

