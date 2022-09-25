Akshay Kumar realises daughter Nitara is growing up fast, pens note on her birthday: 'From holding my hand to now...'

Akshay Kumar has shared a sweet birthday wish for daughter Nitara on her 10th birthday. The actor shared a candid video of them running on sand while holding hands, followed with a picture of her walking with a shopping bag in her hand. Nitara is Akshay and wife Twinkle Khanna's second child. They have an elder son, Aarav, who is 20. Also read: Akshay Kumar goofs around inside amusement park with Nitara, wins two enormous toys for her

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you."

Few days ago, Akshay had shared a video of him walking with a big stuffed toy in his hand, while holding Nitara's hand who too held another stuffed toy in her hand. Talking about it, the actor had written, "Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver." Twinkle had showered the post with a heart emoji in the comments section.

Akshay seems to be in the UK at present where Twinkle recently enrolled herself into a writing course. She is now pursuing Master's course in fiction writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London. She had shared about the same on Instagram. She wrote in one of her posts, “It took almost two years to plan all the logistics but I am finally going back to university to do my Masters in life and creative writing. It will be surreal, this coming week, being a student again, scribbling down notes and sitting in classrooms. There are limited ways to grow at this age and though horizontally seems to be the easiest, I am doing my best to find different directions.”

Akshay will now be seen in his fifth film of the year, Ram Setu. It is set to release around Diwali on October 24. His other theatrical releases this year did not work at the box office but his direct-to-OTT film Cuttputlli broke viewership records on Disney+

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON