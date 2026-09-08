Akshay Kumar recalls house help spilling 4 glasses of water on Amitabh Bachchan: ‘What will happen now?’

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan rose to stardom after his 1973 film Zanjeer broke box office records and established him as a star. Over the decades, the actor has amassed a massive fan following across generations and walks of life. The actor still greets a sea of fans who wait for his glimpse outside his bungalow in Mumbai every Sunday. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared an anecdote that offered a glimpse into Amitabh's immense stardom.

Akshay Kumar's house help spilled water on Amitabh Bachchan

Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious anecdote about Amitabh Bachchan on KBC.

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Akshay appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Saif Ali Khan. The two stars were present on the show to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan. During a segment of the show, Akshay recalled the time Amitabh Bachchan visited his house when he lived in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

Akshay revealed that one of the people who worked at his house was such a huge fan of Amitabh that he became overwhelmed upon seeing the superstar in person. In his excitement, he ended up spilling glasses of water on the actor.

Addressing Amitabh, Akshay said, “Sir, do you remember when you came to my house? I am talking about Lokhandwala, when I used to live there. The person who worked at my house had to give you some water. There were three or four glasses kept there. I remember it very clearly. Sir was wearing a kurta and that boy was from Allahabad. He looked at you and simply couldn't believe that he was actually giving Amitabh ji a glass of water."

Akshay gave Big B his kurta

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "So, he came over with the water. There were four glasses, and he ended up spilling all four glasses on your kurta because he was so stunned that he couldn't even see properly. I was thinking, what will happen now? Sir is obviously very tall, so I had to give you my kurta so that it would fit you." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "So, he came over with the water. There were four glasses, and he ended up spilling all four glasses on your kurta because he was so stunned that he couldn't even see properly. I was thinking, what will happen now? Sir is obviously very tall, so I had to give you my kurta so that it would fit you." {{/usCountry}}

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The anecdote left Amitabh and those present laughing on the show.

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is a crime thriller film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam and stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. Mohanlal also makes a cameo appearance in the film. The film also marks the final on-screen performance of late legendary star Asrani, who passed away in October 2025.

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The film stars Saif Ali Khan as a blind character, Vibijeet Khurana, while Akshay plays the negative role of Abhijeet.