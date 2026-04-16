Akshay Kumar recalls planning 2 BHK as his first home, says his mother urged him to aim for 5 BHK: ‘Puttar vadda soch'

Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. As the actor actively promotes the film, he recently shared a touching story from his early days, revealing how his mother’s advice played a defining role in shaping his ambitions. (Also read: Akshay Kumar gets emotional as he calls of Bhooth Bangla a tribute to ‘comedy ke ustad’ Asrani )

How Akshay Kumar bought his first home

Akshay Kumar says he wanted a simple 2BHK, recalls how his mother pushed him to dream beyond it.

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During an appearance on Wheel of Fortune, Akshay opened up about his journey of buying his first home. Like many who start from humble beginnings, his initial dream was simple and practical. He had planned to buy a modest two-bedroom flat with his own earnings, considering it a huge milestone at the time.

However, his mother had a much broader vision for him. She encouraged him to think beyond what seemed achievable and not limit his dreams. While Akshay initially struggled to understand her perspective, her constant encouragement slowly changed the way he looked at his goals. What once felt like an ambitious stretch began to feel within reach, prompting him to aim for something much bigger, a five-bedroom home.

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{{^usCountry}} What life lessons his mother teach him {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What life lessons his mother teach him {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on her philosophy, Akshay shared, “Jo pehla ghar hota hai, vo apne liye lena hota hai… aur bhagwan kisi na kisi tarah paise poore karwa dete hain (Your first home should be bought for yourself, and God somehow ensures the money falls into place).” He explained that his mother believed the first house should always be an emotional investment, something deeply personal that reflects one’s journey and aspirations, rather than just a financial decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on her philosophy, Akshay shared, “Jo pehla ghar hota hai, vo apne liye lena hota hai… aur bhagwan kisi na kisi tarah paise poore karwa dete hain (Your first home should be bought for yourself, and God somehow ensures the money falls into place).” He explained that his mother believed the first house should always be an emotional investment, something deeply personal that reflects one’s journey and aspirations, rather than just a financial decision. {{/usCountry}}

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He also spoke about another important lesson she taught him about property. According to her, while the first home is about personal fulfilment and comfort, any additional homes purchased as investments require far more effort, discipline, and hard work.

Looking back today, the actor credits his mother’s wisdom for pushing him to dream bigger and achieve more than he had ever imagined in his early years.

On the work front

On the professional front, Bhooth Bangla is slated to release on April 17, 2026. The film features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani. Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in another collaboration with Priyadarshan, Haiwaan, where he stars alongside Saif Ali Khan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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