Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa reminds fans of Tere Naam

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar released a new song from his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Titled Dhaagon Se Baandhaa, the song narrates Akshay Kumar’s emotions as his sister gets married. It also gives the audience a glimpse into Akshay’s life surrounding his sisters since their childhood. (Also read: Akshay Kumar prays 'Done Kar Do' in catchy jagran song from Raksha Bandhan)

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. While the lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil, the music is by Himesh Reshammiya. With throwbacks from their childhood days, the song begins with Akshay’s sister’s wedding, an emotional moment for the family. It shows Akshay doing his best to keep his sisters happy. It also shows their Raksha Bandhan celebration.

While the bond between Akshay and his sisters left fans emotional, many also pointed out similarities between the song and Salman Khan’s hit track Tere Naam. “Music of this movie is on another level. Loved it. Signature tune 0:30 to 0:50 reminded me of song Tere Naam. Himesh takes inspiration from own previous music,” wrote a fan in the comment section on YouTube. “Beginning music took me back to Tere Naam,” commented another one. “Music Vibe in Tere Naam,” added someone else.

Directed by Aanand L Rao, Raksha Bandhan stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay. In the film, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as Akshay's sisters. It also has Seema Pahwa as a matchmaker.

The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022. At the box office, it will clash with Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Reacting to the competition at the ticket window, Akshay said at an event, “It's not a clash, it's about 2 big movies coming together. It's a big date. There has been a delay due to Covid, and clashes are natural. I won't say we are clashing, we are trying to bring our film to the people. I hope both the films have a good run at the box office."

