Akshay Kumar’s steps down as the ambassador of a tobacco brand; industry hails his gutsy move

Akshay Kumar’s apology and subsequently stepping down as the brand ambassador for an elaichi brand (which sells tobacco as well) has got social media abuzz. It is rare for any celeb to step down from advertising a brand almost immediately as they came on board.

Kumar wrote in his post, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back.”

He also decided to donate his entire fees from the campaign towards a cause. “I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” wrote the 54-year-old.

The industry is appreciating his gesture, and feel this move will affect his image in a positive way. Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar says, “With Akshay doing this, people will start looking closely at the brand they are associating with. This will definitely impact his brand image in the positive sense. There’s been so much brouhaha about it. Obviously, he was reminded about his promise to never endorse a gutkha brand, and he immediately stepped down. It is a good example. People selling booze should wake up and smell the coffee now.”

Producer Pritish Nandy further says no one gives a damn about a gutkha brand, for this to affect Kumar’s brand image in any negative way. “He has corrected himself after he made a mistake. That’s a great thing to do. I don’t give a damn about a gutkha brand, let it go to hell,” he reasons.

Echoing the same sentiment, trade analyst Taran Adarsh calls it a “welcome move”. He feels this decision by Kumar will “boost the actor’s image”. Adarsh further adds, “Fans will of course start reacting when their favourite celeb doesn’t behave in real life the way they think they should.”