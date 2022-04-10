Akshay Kumar saves a dragonfly from drowning in his pool, Twinkle Khanna gets romantic in his comments

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a video of himself trying to save a dragonfly. Akshay picked up the insect, which jumped into the pool, and tried to dried its wings by blowing on it. Akshay was taking a dip in the pool when it happened. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna wonders if she'd talk to Akshay Kumar if they met now, he says he'll call her 'bhabhi ji'. See post)

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “This li’l friend slipped in the swimming pool this morning and needed help. A bit of patience, a bit of cheering…and off he flew. Isn’t that what we all need in life - hope in the heart, will to live and wings to fly.” The video did not show if Akshay managed to save the dragonfly.

In Akshay's comment section, wife Twinkle Khanna got romantic. “You do it often enough for me too,” she wrote. Fans loved her cute comment on Akshay's post. “Mam Akshay Kumar sir everything is doing for you only because their heartbeat is you your pair always remain similarly you both look gorgeous when together,” wrote a fan. “Lucky you. Stay blessed guys,” commented another fan.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna worked in movies such as Zulmi and International Khiladi before they got married in 2001. They have two children together--son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey and his upcoming projects include Ram Setu and Prithviraj. Twinkle used to be an actor but is now a bestselling writer.

Twinkle is being criticised on social media for making a tongue-in-cheek remark about the film The Kashmir Files in her Sunday column for The Times of India.

In her satirical column published on April 3 with the headline 'Did Will Smith learn one-tight-slap lesson from India?' on the shocking turn of events at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Twinkle also wrote about how she was planning to register Nail Files, a title inspired by Vivek Agnihotri's recently released film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit, appealed to the columnist to not be insensitive towards the plight of the community.

