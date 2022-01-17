Twinkle Khanna wonders if she'd talk to Akshay Kumar if they met now, he says he'll call her 'bhabhi ji'. See post

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has teased a conversation with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar on her 21st wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Twinkle shared a candid picture as the duo were seen engrossed in a conversation.

In the picture, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar sat facing each other outdoors at a restaurant. Akshay wore a yellow hoodie, paired it with dark coloured pants and a black cap. Twinkle wore a beige sweater with a matching scarf and blue denims.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle captioned the post, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you."

"Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji (sister-in-law), how is Bhai Sahab (brother), kids fine? Ok, Namaste.’ #21yearsoflaughter," she added.

Reacting to the post, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a laughing and several red heart emojis. Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy 21." She also added laughing and red heart emojis.

Twinkle and Akshay, who clocked their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday, are currently holidaying in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park along with their daughter Nitara.

Akshay had given a glimpse of their weekend as the father-daughter duo spent time with cows, feeding and petting them. Sharing a video, Akshay had written, "Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein…ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga (The smell of the soil, feeding the cows, the cool breeze of the trees…there is a different joy in making your child feel all this. Now if she sees a tiger in the forest tomorrow, then it will be the icing on the cake)! Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this."

Akshay got married to Twinkle on January 17, 2001, at a private ceremony. The couple is parents to two children--son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Meanwhile, Akshay has several films in the pipeline including Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, OMG 2 and Selfiee. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

