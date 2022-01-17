When Akshay Kumar said Twinkle Khanna added to his wardrobe and bank balance: 'She has kind of raised me'

Actor Akshay Kumar had once joked that his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, 'kind of raised' him after their marriage. In an old interview, Akshay had called himself a 'scattered person' and revealed that Twinkle had put him together. He had also revealed why the couple decided not to surprise each other with gifts.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 17, 2001. On Monday, the couple celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary. Akshay and Twinkle are parents to two children--son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Akshay had said, "Twinkle has not only added to my wardrobe but also to my bank balance. I was a scattered person; she is the one who has put me together. After marriage, she has kind of raised me (laughs). On a serious note, whenever I’ve broken down she’s given me emotional support."

He had also spoken about giving each other surprises. “As a ‘normal’ husband I tried to surprise her a couple of times. But she didn’t like being surprised. Now, we’ve decided not to give each other any surprises. It’s like, ‘I’ll give you the budget; you go and get a surprise for yourself!’ Otherwise, what happens is that the man gets a piece of jewellery. A woman’s reaction is, ‘Oh, so sweet!' But actually, she’s thinking, ‘It’s so awful!’ Then, she’ll ask him, ‘Do you have the bill? I’ll get it changed'.”

Twinkle and Akshay have starred together in two films--Zulmi and International Khiladi, both in 1999. Akshay made his debut in Bollywood with Saugandh (1991) and went on to feature in the Khiladi series.

He has starred in many films including Yeh Dillagi (1994), Hera Pheri and Dhadkan (2000), Andaaz (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Waqt (2005), Namastey London and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Patiala House (2011), Baby (2015), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Pad Man (2018), BellBottom and Sooryavanshi (2021) among others.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar visits Ranthambore National Park with daughter Nitara, shares video as they feed cows. Watch

Akshay was last seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He has several films in the pipeline including Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha; Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, and Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon.

He also has Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar; OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam and Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON