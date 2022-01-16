Akshay Kumar visits Ranthambore National Park with daughter Nitara, shares video as they feed cows. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday shared a video featuring him and his nine-year-old daughter Nitara as the duo spent time at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Taking to Instagram, Akshay posted the clip as he and Nitara spent time outdoors with a few cows.

As the video started, Akshay was seen feeding the cow and then petting it. He then urged Nitara to feed the animal and took her hand near the cow. Nitara, seemingly scared, was then seen stepping away from the animal, holding Akshay who kept encouraging her to pet them.

In the clip, Akshay wore a yellow hoodie, paired it with black trousers and a matching cap. Nitara opted for a peach coloured sweatshirt and matching pants. The song Mere Yaaraa from Akshay's film Sooryavanshi played in the background of the video.

Sharing the video, Akshay captioned it, "Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein…ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga (The smell of the soil, feeding the cows, the cool breeze of the trees…there is a different joy in making your child feel all this. Now if she sees a tiger in the forest tomorrow, then it will be the icing on the cake)! Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this."

Earlier, Akshay had travelled to the Maldives with his wife Twinkle Khanna and Nitara in December. They had celebrated Twinkle's birthday in the island nation. He had shared a picture of the couple on Instagram as they enjoyed their time together. Akshay had captioned it, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina."

On New Year he shared a clip from the Maldives as he chanted a mantra at sunrise. He had captioned it, "New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid. Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!"

Recently, Akshay announced his new film, Selfiee, alongside Emraan Hashmi. Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which stars Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles for the remake.

Akshay was last seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re, which also features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles.

