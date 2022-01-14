Akshay Kumar refutes rumours of Lucknow trip, calls it ‘absolutely untrue’

Akshay Kumar refuted rumours of a Lucknow trip in a new tweet on Friday. A person wrote on Twitter that Akshay would be arriving in Lucknow for an event and the actor called it ‘absolutely untrue’.

“Update: Guru ji Shri @akshaykumar will be visiting Lucknow on 23 Jan to attend Business Icon Awards 2022,” the tweet read. Quote-tweeting it, Akshay wrote, “As much as I would love to visit Lucknow soon, this news is absolutely untrue.”

Akshay's other fans joked that they too would start spreading rumours about his visit to their hometowns so he replies to them as well. “Aajse mai bhi fake news spread karungi (I'll also spread fake news from today),” wrote one. “Kaash yeh fake news maine failaayi hoti (I wish I was the one to spread this fake news),” wrote another.

As much as I would love to visit Lucknow soon, this news is absolutely untrue. https://t.co/XfJ6yqo6U2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 14, 2022

Akshay also wished his fans on Makar Sankranti. Sharing a photo of himself flying a kite, he wrote, “Meete gud mein mil gae til, udi patang aur khil gae dil (Sesame seeds mixed with jaggery, kites in the sky make our hearts swell) May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna (Keep holding on the that thread of faith)."

Makar Sankranti is dedicated to Lord Surya (sun God) and marks the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac sign). It marks the beginning of the harvest season when people worship new crops and share them with delight.

Also read: Akshay Kumar turns up his Selfiee game with Emraan Hashmi, fan asks why he’s wearing ‘Ranveer Singh ka jacket’

On Wednesday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a photo of him taking and Emraan Hashmi's selfie on a road trip. The two announced a new film titled Selfiee, produced by Karan Johar.

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which stars Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Filmmaker Raj Mehta has come on board to direct the project, which will hit the cinemas this year. It is produced by Late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail