Akshay Kumar teases Kapil Sharma for his late BellBottom tweet: 'Now you've sent good wishes'

Akshay Kumar has teased Kapil Sharma for his late wishes for his movie, BellBottom. The trailer for the film was released on Wednesday evening but Kapil waited until Wednesday afternoon to share a tweet about the movie.

"Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji. congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani," he wrote. Akshay replied, "Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon (You sent your best wishes after you got to know that I'll be coming on your show, not before that. I'll teach you a lesson when I see you)."

Their interaction also confirms that Akshay will be appearing on the upcoming new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

BellBottom is a spy thriller also starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 19 in 2D and 3D formats.

Talking about the decision of releasing his film in theatres amid the pandemic, Akshay said: "Releasing the film in theatres in such trying times is a gamble but we had to take this leap of faith. I am confident this will work and people will come to theatres to watch the film. Let us see what is going to happen."

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and will be the first major Hindi film to release in Indian theatres after the second wave of coronavirus. The film is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

The film, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes. Lara plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Akshay is a an Indian spy who is tasked with rescuing hostages of a plane hijacking. Vaani plays his wife.