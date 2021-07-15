Akshay Kumar to conduct acting masterclass: 'Never had opportunity to formally learn acting'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Actor Akshay Kumar, who is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood today, will hold a masterclass on acting for aspiring actors.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Akshay Kumar has Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

Actor Akshay Kumar recently said that he takes inspiration from real life to portray characters on screen. On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram and announced that he will conduct a masterclass in acting for aspiring actors on the SocialSwag application.

Along with it, he posted a video, wherein he opened up about his process of acting and how he never had the opportunity to formally learn acting.

"I go my own way...this is my method. I take the inspiration of how to play a character from real life. You all can be remembered lifetime even with a minute role... so through this session, I would like to share with you my learnings from my 30 years of experience in Indian cinema," Akshay said in the clip.

He added, "When I was an aspiring actor, we never had opportunities to formally learn the ropes. Times have changed. You can now attend my professional masterclass and draw lessons from my 30 year journey of some success and loads of pitfalls."

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently working on his film Raksha Bandhan, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

A few days ago, he had revealed that he has gained extra kilos for his role in the movie.

"I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process," he said at the time.

"And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing," he added.

Apart from Raksha Bandhan, the actor also has movies like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

