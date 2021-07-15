Kareena Kapoor with ‘two prince sons’ Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, claim fan clubs as they share unseen photos

Kareena Kapoor’s fan clubs have got their hands on what they claim are unseen photos of her and her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, from her soon-to-be-released book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. However, she has not shared the pictures on her own Instagram page and they could not be independently verified.

Sharing the photos, one of Kareena Kapoor’s fan pages wrote, “Kareena and her two prince sons. (Jeh in the first picture and Taimur in the second).” In the first image, Kareena is seen kissing a baby on his forehead. Fans say that it is her and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jeh, who was born in February. The second picture has Kareena reading to a baby that fans claim is her elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

The photos got a lot of love online. “My babies are sweet,” one fan page commented. “THE CUTEST THING IN THIS WORLD,” another wrote.





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their elder son, Taimur, in December 2016. Soon after his birth, he became a paparazzi favourite. There are several videos of him posing happily for the cameras and even saying ‘no photos’ when he is not in the mood.

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena’s younger son Jeh was born in February. While Kareena has shared pictures of him on Instagram, she has been careful to not show his entire face. Even his name was revealed only earlier this month.

Also see: Priyanka Chopra posts alarming bloody-faced selfie, says 'You should see the other guy'

On July 9, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor confirmed to ANI that she and Saif named their second child Jeh. The name was finalised ‘about a week ago’, he added.

Kareena is making her debut as an author with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which is meant to guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead. “I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go,” she had said in an earlier Instagram post. The book will be out next month.