Akshay Kumar tries to woo Nora Fatehi in new dance video, fans tag Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi teamed up for a small dance video on the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe from his upcoming movie, Selfiee. On Friday, he posted the promotional video on Instagram and surprised fans with their sparkling chemistry. Many even went on and jokingly tagged Akshay's wife, author Twinkle Khanna in the comments. Also read: Selfiee song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe: Akshay Kumar sports salt and pepper look, stops crashing chopper with one hand

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Akshay and Nora are seen dancing together under a passage of an old bridge. While Nora brings her glam avatar in a neon green dress, Akshay packed up the swag in an all-black baggy look with a bucket hat. The two match steps on the song as Akshay pretends to woo Nora.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Here’s how @norafatehi can turn any vibe into scorching fire What’s your #KudiyeeNiTeri vibe?” Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Tag kro twinkle mem ko (Someone tag Twinkle mam).” “Nora Fatehi & Akshay Kumar best duo,” added another one. Someone also commented, “@twinklerkhanna Dekho mam Kudiye ne teri vibe (Twinkle Khanna check out his vibe).”

Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Selfiee. The original song has been sung by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan. Tanishk has also added a few new lyrics to the song.

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, Selfiee stars Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film also marks a special cameo appearance of actor Mrunal Thakur who is a part of the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe. She stars as an actress on screen, paired opposite Akshay Kumar's character in the film. Talking about the song, Mrunal said, "I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven't done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I'm excited to see the audience's reaction to the song."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON