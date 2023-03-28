Akshaye Khanna dances with Aishwarya Rai to Zeenat Aman's song Chura Liya Hai in this old video. Watch

Actors Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai once danced together on a show to songs of veteran actor Zeenat Aman. In a clip shared by a fan account on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen holding a guitar while being dressed in a white outfit, matching headgear, and shoes. (Also Read | When Karan Johar said Akshaye Khanna was ‘rude’ to him during childhood)

Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai dance on a show.

In the clip, Aishwarya gave her guitar to a person and walked backwards smiling. She bumped into Akshaye Khanna and laughed. The duo then started dancing to Zeenat's iconic song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko. In the video, Akshaye wore a shimmery red shirt and black pants.

In another segment of the clip, Aishwarya danced to Zeenat's another iconic song, Dum Maro Dum. Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko is from the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) and is featured on Zeenat Aman. Dum Maro Dum is from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971). Both the songs have been sung by singer Asha Bhosle.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "One of her best performances." A fan commented, "Brooo her doing Zeenat Aman tributes." Another person wrote, "Their chemistry." "@akshaykhunna has been one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood," said another Instagram user. A comment read, "She is highly talented. Her beauty is unique."

Akshaye has worked with Aishwarya in two films--Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Taal, both in 1999. Aa Ab Laut Chalen is a romantic drama directed by Rishi Kapoor. It also starred Rajesh Khanna apart from Akshaye and Aishwarya. Taal, directed by Subhash Ghai, also featured Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Alok Nath.

Akshaye made his Bollywood debut in 1997 with Himalay Putra and went on to feature in Border, Dil Chahta Hai, Humraaz, Hungama, LOC Kargil, Hulchul, Dishoom, Mom, Ittefaq, and Hungama 2. He was last seen in Drishyam 2 (2022), directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran among others.

Aishwarya was last seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, period action drama film Ponniyin Selvan -1. The film also starred Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Ponniyin Selvan released on September 30 last year.

She will be next seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Aishwarya will also be seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2 later this year.

