Akshaye Vinod Khanna buys an apartment in Mumbai for 33.26 crore

Actor Akshaye Vinod Khanna has bought an apartment on Mumbai’s Malabar Hill for ₹33.26 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Akshaye Vinod Khanna has bought an apartment on Mumbai’s Malabar Hill for ₹33.26 crore,

The luxury apartment has a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq ft, with an additional 175.45 sq ft of balcony space, taking the total area to 2,516.84 sq ft. The property comes with three parking units, it said.

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The transaction, registered in September 2026, attracted a stamp duty of ₹1.99 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000, according to documents accessed by Square Yards.

Khanna could not be reached for comment.

About the Malabar Hill area

Malabar Hill is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its prime South Mumbai location, premium residences, and serene surroundings. Situated along the Arabian Sea, the area is well connected to key commercial and lifestyle destinations via major roads such as Nepean Sea Road, Walkeshwar Road, and Pedder Road, with easy access to Marine Drive, Nariman Point, and Colaba.

Also Read: From Lutyens’ Delhi to Malabar Hill, why heritage bungalows remain the crown jewels of real estate

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{{^usCountry}} Over the years, Malabar Hill has evolved into an exclusive residential destination, characterised by luxury apartment towers, high-end residences, and established neighbourhoods. Its proximity to major business districts such as Nariman Point, Fort, and Lower Parel makes it particularly attractive to senior professionals, business leaders, and high-net-worth individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, Malabar Hill has evolved into an exclusive residential destination, characterised by luxury apartment towers, high-end residences, and established neighbourhoods. Its proximity to major business districts such as Nariman Point, Fort, and Lower Parel makes it particularly attractive to senior professionals, business leaders, and high-net-worth individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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The area also benefits from strong social infrastructure, with reputed schools, hospitals, premium restaurants, shopping destinations, and recreational spaces in and around the neighbourhood. Iconic landmarks such as Hanging Gardens, Kamala Nehru Park, Banganga Tank, and Walkeshwar Temple further enhance its appeal, Square Yards stated.

The combination of sea-facing residences, limited availability of premium real estate, established infrastructure, and a prestigious address makes the area a preferred choice for luxury homebuyers and investors seeking exclusivity and long-term value in South Mumbai, it noted.

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Akshaye Vinod Khanna is a Bollywood actor who has carved out a distinctive place in Hindi cinema with his versatile performances and understated screen presence. The son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna, he has built an identity of his own through a wide range of roles across genres over a career spanning several decades.

Khanna has featured in several notable films, including Hulchul, Race, Gandhi, My Father, Dil Chahta Hai and Drishyam. He has also earned acclaim for his performances as Aurangzeb in the historical action film Chhaava and Rehman Dakait in the spy action thriller Dhurandhar, both of which emerged among the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

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