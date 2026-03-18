JSW Realty signs agreement to redevelop Malabar Court in South Mumbai, eyes ₹2,000 crore potential

JSW Realty, the real estate arm of the JSW Group, has signed a development agreement (DA) to redevelop Malabar Court in South Mumbai’s upscale Malabar Hill, where it plans to develop a luxury project with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹2,000 crore, featuring exclusive residences including single-floor homes, duplexes, and a signature penthouse, the company said in a statement on March 18. Mumbai real estate: JSW Realty, the real estate arm of the JSW Group, has signed a development agreement (DA) to redevelop Malabar Court in South Mumbai’s upscale Malabar Hill. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

"The company today signed a development agreement with the Patel Family for Malabar Court, an exclusive property in Mumbai’s most established residential neighbourhood. Malabar Court has been home to the Patel family for over seven decades and holds a distinctive place in the neighbourhood’s residential fabric. The agreement reflects the confidence that long-standing property owners increasingly place in JSW Realty," according to a company statement.

According to the company, the project spans an area of under one acre and is located adjacent to the Malabar Hill Club. The project draws from its Art Deco legacy while adopting a contemporary design approach, the company said.

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The company said that the project is planned as a boutique luxury residential tower, and the development is expected to generate a topline of over ₹2,000 crore. It will offer exclusive residences, including single-floor homes, duplexes and a signature penthouse.

“Malabar Court is envisioned as a rare offering shaped by continuity rather than reinvention. Over the last five years, we have meticulously built a portfolio that prioritises quality and architectural integrity. With Malabar Court, we strengthen our commitment to developments that honour the legacy of the neighbourhood while delivering enduring institutional value,' said Sujal Shroff, CEO, JSW Realty.

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The project is expected to feature a curated suite of wellness and lifestyle amenities designed to offer residents a private and tranquil retreat within the city, the company said in a statement.

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JSW Realty is the real estate development arm of the $23 billion JSW Group. Its portfolio includes bespoke residences, integrated townships, curated projects and mixed-use developments. The company combines architectural sensitivity, sustainability, and disciplined execution to deliver high-quality projects anchored in long-term value creation, the company statement said.